New license plate unveiled for the Magnolia State

By
Joey Barnes
-
0

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Phil Bryant unveils the state’s next license plate Thursday morning.

The car tag is tan with dark blue lettering.

- Advertisement -

Mississippi is written across the top and the Mississippi State Seal is in the center.

The United States National Motto was added to the state seal in 2014.

These license plates will be available in January 2019.

Report a Typo
SHARE