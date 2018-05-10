New license plate unveiled for the Magnolia State

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Phil Bryant unveils the state’s next license plate Thursday morning.
The car tag is tan with dark blue lettering.
- Advertisement -
Mississippi is written across the top and the Mississippi State Seal is in the center.
The United States National Motto was added to the state seal in 2014.
These license plates will be available in January 2019.
I was proud to sign legislation in 2014 that added the United States National Motto, “In God We Trust,” to the Mississippi State Seal. Today, I am equally delighted to announce that it will adorn our new Mississippi license plates. They will be available starting in January 2019. pic.twitter.com/VXHZ0q7Qvi
— Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) May 10, 2018