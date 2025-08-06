New local furniture business works to fill demand for quality furniture

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local furniture store owner said business is strong in the industry.

Bennett Home Furniture and More opened recently in Starkville. Owner Robert Bennett has spent years in the furniture business and said demand for quality furniture is high.

He also said the tariffs imposed on other countries are helping American manufacturers, which also helps local stores.

Bennett said customers appreciate the value and quality of American and Mississippi-made furniture.

“We partner with Sandman and Company, Nest and Wild bedding, we partner with them. Everything is made in America, manufactured right out of Tupelo, Mississippi, and comes here. Even the cover. So we are really excited to have a lot of Mississippi products in our store,” said Bennett.

Bennett Home Furniture is in the old Badcock Furniture building on Highway 12.

