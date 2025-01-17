New medical record system coming to OCH in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Electronic Medical Record System is coming to OCH Regional Medical Center.

Beginning January 27, OCH will transition to a new Electronic Medical Record, or EMR system called CERNER.

The system will replace multiple existing systems with a single secure platform while improving access to patient information, reducing administrative tasks, and providing more efficient and accurate care.

This project has been in the works since early 2024 and includes systems for billing, registration, scheduling, documentation, and record-keeping.

The system will also benefit patients through a user-friendly patient portal.

During the transition, medical record requests can be directed to the OCH Medical Records

Department.

For more information, you can visit och.org.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.