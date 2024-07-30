Mississippi State DC Hutzler says facing Lebby’s offense has sharpened the Bulldogs’ defense

When you think about Mississippi State football, the first thing to likely come to mind is Jeff Lebby’s offense. When Lebby was OC at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF the offenses were always explosive.

But Mississippi State defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler is working hard on the other side of things. This is his first DC job, but he has worked with some of the best defensive minds in football, including former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Hutzler says facing Lebby’s offense every single day is sharpening his defense.

“It’s great for me in my first year coordinating,” Hutzler said. “To be able to go against it every day and be able to have to think fast and operate quickly and also understand how we’re getting attacked and what the answers are, you know, from our end. Leb has done a great job everywhere and obviously we had a great year together at that other place in 2021. I’m excited to be working for him.”