New month but same heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Starting off a new month, October is bringing in the same heat from late September. Changes are going to be on the way, but those changes will not be arriving until the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: A warm and mostly clear day continues the clear conditions through the evening. Temperatures tonight are going to be feeling nice, dropping into the upper 50s! Humidity is going to be staying a bit lower too.

TUESDAY: Monday 2.0, basically a copy and paste forecast. High temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The sky will be mostly clear and there will be plenty of sunshine! Low temperatures will fall again into the upper 50s, with humidity staying away.

WEDNESDAY: Still going to be a hot one! Right back in the upper 80s. Mostly clear sky continues, though a few light and passing clouds may be possible. Temperatures going into the evening will be dropping as much, only falling into the middle 60s. There will be a return for some of the humidity too.