New month same temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a quick drop in our High Friday, the heat comes back! Sticking to the 80s for the next several days. Looking toward mid-week rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a muggy and humid night. Lows will be dropping into the lower 60s. There is a chance of patchy fog tonight and into tomorrow morning. Stay extra cautious on the roads.

WEEKEND: Heavy clouds maintain Saturday, but rain chances have dropped off. Highs are back in the low to middle 80s over the weekend. Sunday brings the sun back to our sky, with a mix of clouds sticking around. Lows will stay in the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts dry, bringing in a few more clouds. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to middle 80s throughout the week. Election Day Tuesday could see scattered showers, so be prepped with your rain gear when heading to the polls.