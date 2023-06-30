New mural in Tupelo tells story of pioneers in African American community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A new mural in Tupelo is telling the story of two African-American pioneers in the city, whose influence is still being felt today.

When Jeff Casso was asked to paint a mural at the Northside Boys and Girls Club, he researched the two people organizers wanted in the painting.

“It’s not in history, you got to go out and find the history yourself,” said Casso.

The mural features Alice Little, who was a teacher before returning to Tupelo and working for nearly three decades as an extension service agent. She was credited with helping teach advanced agricultural methods to the African American community.

Amstead Mitchell Strange was a principal and agricultural advisor to African American farmers. He was instrumental in getting George Washington Carver School built, asking students to bring a brick to school every day.

The idea for the mural came from the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute Class of 2021. Allen Pegues said the goal is to have a lasting impact on future generations.

“Specifically young African American people as they go back and forth, and want to know, who was Alice Little, who was A.M. Strange, and once they know about their contributions it will inspire them to be great people as well,” said Pegues.

It took Casso two and a half days to paint the mural that he hopes will bring people together as they learn the story of two pioneers of the All America City.

The Jim Ingram Leadership Class is an annual project of the Community Development Foundation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter