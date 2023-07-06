New nepotism policy allows room for law enforcement legacies to form

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recently, we reported on fathers serving in law enforcement having the opportunity to induct their children into the profession as well.

A change in city policy will now allow for generations to serve together in the Columbus Police Department.

Columbus City Attorney Jeff Turnage said the city’s former policy concerning nepotism limited recruitment efforts.

“It prohibited working in the same department if you’re related within the third degree of kinship which means husband/wife, child/son, first cousin. That created some difficulty in recruitment,” said Turnage.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said this change could be one long-term toll to increasing low staffing numbers.

“We want to bring some pride, family pride, as well as allowing generations to build,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry also said children often mimic what they see relatives do and become.

He hoped the new policy will encourage children to follow in their elders’ footsteps and build family traditions in law enforcement as well.

“These children grow up in this family law enforcement. They grow up in law enforcement, public services. I can’t operate a boom truck. Some of the equipment that these guys use, I can’t operate. But some of these kids watch their dads do it and they wanna be like their dad. They wanna get out there and do some of this heavy equipment operating. Now it allows them the opportunity to go ahead and be like mom, to be like dad,” said Daughtry.

But Daughtry said he wanted to make it clear that his department will not compromise its standards just to make room for family.

“I need it to be known that we’re not reducing our qualifications. We’re not lowering our standards. These family members still have to meet the minimum requirements. If there’s a testing procedure, they still have to pass the testing. It doesn’t matter that your family member works here. You don’t get a pass,” said Daughtry.

The policy applies to Columbus Police, Fire and Rescue, and Public Works.

