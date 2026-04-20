New nursing home coming to Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Finding a place for a loved one who can no longer fully take care of their own needs can be difficult, and in rural areas, it often means travelling away from home and familiar things.

Work has started on a new nursing home in Choctaw County.

The 60-bed facility will be connected to the Choctaw Regional Medical Center in Ackerman.

“It’s great for the citizens here in the county. We’re an aging population here … it’s time to change and they deserve it. This is home to them,” said Joey Stephenson, president of Choctaw County Board of Supervisors.

County and hospital leaders celebrated the achievement with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Leaders said there has been a need for upgraded facilities for a while now.

“It’s going to be state of the art. We are really excited about this addition. The old nursing home has been here for years and years and years and definitely, showing its age,” said Lacey Eaves, the executive director of the Choctaw Nursing & Rehab Unit.

The new nursing home will replace the current Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which was built in the 50s.

Hospital leaders said the facility will be a great benefit for the rural community.

“I think that (the facility) will give us the opportunity to service our residents of Choctaw County, here at home. They (will) not have to leave this community to get quality care or exceptional places to live,” said Eaves.

The project is funded by Choctaw Regional and the Choctaw County Board of Supervisors.

County leaders thank industries like the coal mine and sawmill, because their contributions to the area’s economy help fund the nursing home.

“Every business, every taxpayer in this county has helped do this. It’s a joint effort,” said Stephenson.

Hospital leaders said access to healthcare, especially emergency care will be improved, since the nursing home and hospital will be connected.

The new nursing home is expected to open by August 2027.

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