New pallet block manufacturing facility creates jobs in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – ArbaBlox plans to build a new pallet blocks manufacturing facility in Winona creating 41 new jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority made the announcement this morning.

ArbaBlox will invest more than $51 million in the plant.

The company plans to use sawmill residuals from Biewer Lumber to make its composite wood pallet blocks.

This will be the first of its kind venture for the company.

MDA, along with Winona and Montgomery County are providing assistance with the project.