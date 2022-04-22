New path connecting MSU and Starkville has increased in price

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A multi-use path connecting Mississippi State and Starkville is rolling along, with a price tag increase.

The university requested from the Institutions of Higher Learning to use $250,000 of its funds to cover increased costs.

While the project is listed as in the design phase, the budget increases are mainly due to construction costs and architectural and engineering fees.

A bulk of the plan will be paid for through a state department of transportation program.

The bike and pedestrian path will connect Collegeview Drive to Highway 182.

This would also connect the northwest portion of the campus to the city.

The item was approved by the IHL board.