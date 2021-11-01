New pipes could ease some water woes in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city will soon start installing larger water pipes to replace some of the lines that failed during a winter freeze. New cast iron water transmission lines have been arriving in south Jackson. City engineer Charles Williams says officials gave the order Monday to start laying 2 miles of pipes in the area. The work will connect water transmission lines from the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant to south Jackson. They will replace smaller pipes that failed to provide adequate water pressure from the plant during the winter storm. The work will take more than a year.