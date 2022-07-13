New plant, Altex Tube, coming to the Steel Dynamics campus

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The steel industry is being reinforced in the Golden Triangle.

A new plant coming to the Steel Dynamics campus is expanding the area’s footprint in the steel business.

Altex Tube is breaking ground on its new manufacturing facility Thursday. Altex will make black and pre-galvanized steel tubing for various uses.

The addition of Altex means raw steel manufactured in Lowndes County will take the next step of being turned into consumer products there as well, which will mean more business and jobs staying in the area.

“It wasn’t that many years ago that we made steel at the steel mill that just about all of it was exported outside of Mississippi. Now that Mississippi Steel and New Process Steel are on-site, a lot of those coils that are made are sent to them for further processing. Altex is going to take steel that is made at the steel mill, cut to width and length at MSP, and they are going to make a finished product out of it,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO, GTR Link.

Altex expects to create over 50 jobs.

That groundbreaking is set for Thursday.