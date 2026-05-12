New playground dedicated at Henderson Ward-Stewart Elementary School in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Play time can be just as important as class time, especially for younger students.

And some students in Starkville now have a new area to develop their bodies while they develop their minds.

A new playground was dedicated today at Henderson Ward – Stewart Elementary School.

The Courtyard Playground is the result of a partnership among the school district, the Henderson Ward-Stewart Parent Teacher Organization, and the surrounding community.

What had been vacant space on campus now has new equipment to inspire the students to be more active and engaged, and have fun, of course.

The playground was designed and equipped to withstand daily use and still be around for years to come.

“Hey, our parents, our school staff, our district, and our community are standing behind the schools to help them achieve various things. Academically, yes, but also, even from their child’s well-being perspective. Part of this is about child well-being and engaging kids in ways that are fun and beneficial for them in a wide scope of areas,” said Parent Volunteer, Katelyn Wolfe.

There is some research that suggests guided play and playful learning can have a greater positive effect on skills like math, shape knowledge, and task switching than traditional seat-time instruction.

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