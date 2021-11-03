New police chief in Vardaman

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- The Vardaman Police Department has a new leader. Dustin Pound is a former deputy for the Calhoun County Police Sheriff’s Department and part-time officer for the town of Vardaman. Pound officially took over as chief of police for Vardaman on November 1st. Just one day before on October 31st, former chief Kenneth Scott stepped down. Scott decided to make a career change according to Vardaman City Hall. Scott served as chief for 10 and a half years.