New program at MSU geared toward helping older students reach goals

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new program at Mississippi State is helping older students meet their goals and reach for new opportunities.

Susan Seal, dean of the newly created College of Professional and Continuing Studies, briefed Starkville business and community leaders on the school’s mission.

The College of Professional and Continuing Studies is geared toward older learners who may not have completed their degrees at a younger age, those, who are looking to change jobs, or who may be looking to advance in their current careers but need additional skills or certifications.

The program focuses on the application of knowledge and skills and has a practice-based approach.

To reach non-traditional students, the university is taking a non-traditional approach.

“And one of the things with adult learners is it’s not so much the competition of other colleges, it’s just the competition with life, things that go on in life, and why they didn’t finish to begin with. We have to be able to provide opportunities that fit into their lifestyle, that fit into the times they can do it, and give them the support they need,” said Seal.

For more information on the College of Professional and Continuing Studies, you can go to MSU’s website msstate.edu

