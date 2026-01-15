New Reader’s Digest Sweepstakes scam reported in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A WCBI viewer in Pontotoc County called to tell us about their experience with a phone scammer.

They received a phone call from a person claiming to be with the Reader’s Digest Sweepstakes, telling them they had won cash and other high-value prizes.

When the person told them they hadn’t even entered the sweepstakes, the scam caller continued to press them for personal information.

They had their target’s name, phone number, and partial address.

The potential victim hung up, and the scammer even called them back. Fortunately, they did not provide any personal information to the would-be scammer.

Remember, if you get an unsolicited call, do not give the caller any personal information and don’t confirm any information that they may have.

Hang up, and call your local law enforcement and report the incident. And always remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

