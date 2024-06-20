New residency program in Aberdeen helps rural healthcare scene

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When medical students graduate from med school, they have to go through a program where they learn to practice on their own, and many rural areas are under-served when it comes to healthcare.

A new facility in Aberdeen is helping address both sides of that equation.

Boa Vida held a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening its Family Medicine Residency Program at Monroe Regional Hospital.

Medical residents will work with healthcare professionals to gain experience in a number of specialties as they complete their medical education.

The program also will have the added benefit of expanding access to quality healthcare in the Monroe County area.

“So the residency program, we are bringing residents who are physicians to the rural areas and bringing medicine to small towns in order to boost the economy and not only that but also educate people in their own health. And we are hoping to expand that to all the family so ages one and up,” said Erinn Benge, PGM Coordinator at Boa Vida Family Medicine Residency.

Boa Vida is the parent company of Monroe Regional Hospital.

