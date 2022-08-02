New road and bridge will help clear gridlock at Mooreville Elementary

It is the largest joint project between the Board of Supervisors and the school district

MOOREVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Parents who take their kids to one Lee County Elementary School should notice smoother traffic flow when school starts back.

The ribbon cutting officially opening the road and bridge to Mooreville Elementary caps months of work and years of planning and discussion, as the area has grown.

“Appreciate the help, board of supervisors, road crew, think it’s been a great project and it will benefit our students and the entire Mooreville community,” said Lee County Supt. Coke Magee.

For years, every morning and afternoon, as students were dropped off and picked up, traffic on the two lane County Road 1409, also known as Schoolhouse Road, was often gridlocked. But the new road and bridge will change all that.

“Parents, grandparents, others picking up children will be able to safely get on campus, pick children up and it will also alleviate traffic that was blocked on 1409,” said Mooreville Elementary Principal Meghan Cates.

Car riders will enter the campus from County Road 1310, taking the two lane road that takes them to the front of the school, where they will drop their kids off. They will exit onto County Road 1409.

“This was the best way the school thought we could get in and out, they did a letter of request to the Board of Supervisors. Board agreed to pay for the labor and equipment, and school paid for the materials,” said Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred.

It is the largest joint project between the board of supervisors and the school district. The total cost of the project was right at $400,000.

Lee County students start school on Thursday.