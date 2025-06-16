New scam reported by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office has received information about a new scam in the area.

People who live in Pontotoc County have been contacted, and the caller is pretending to be a Police Officer.

The caller is also demanding money for warrants and telling people that if they do not pay them, they will be arrested.

If you receive a call like this, it is indeed a scam.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you that no law enforcement agency will ever ask for money over the phone.

Be careful about who you give information to over the phone.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a scam, you can reach out to your local law enforcement agency for help.

