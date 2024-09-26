New SO training building nears completion in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Work is wrapping up on a multi phase training center at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies, cadets and officers from other agencies will soon be able to use a new building across from the sheriff’s Aberdeen offices, to for tactical training, self defense classes, and other subjects.

At the rear of the property, work continues on an indoor shooting range that will also allow area law officers to train, and keep their qualifications current.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the funding has come from revenue from the jail for the past year, along with support from the community.

“With a few blessings and a little help from our friends, we have been able to multiply that and get as much done in the first couple of years. But their support for law enforcement and good law enforcement wanting us to be the best we can be; but also bringing commerce to this area, bringing other people in, putting us on the map that way, it has been a good thing and we’re grateful”, said Crook.

The multi purpose training building could officially open next month. The indoor shooting range may be ready by the end of the year.

