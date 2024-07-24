New state health department initiative offers free rides to clinics

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A new state health department initiative is offering free rides to clinics.

The “Transportation to Health” program will provide rides to and from county health department clinics and offices for appointments.

The federally-funded program will also schedule rides to pick up prescriptions received at health department appointments.

Passengers will ride with Uber drivers. Drivers are still needed in many counties across the state including the following in our area: Calhoun, Clay, Monroe, Noxubee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Union, Winston, and Yalobusha.

If you’re interested in driving for Uber under the program, visit uber.com/us/en/drive

You can also visit the Mississippi State Department of Health‘s website to learn more about the program and how to schedule a ride.

