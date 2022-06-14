New student orientation begins at MUW

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Tuesday was the first day of orientation for first-time students at Mississippi University for Women.

Transfer students engaged in in-person sessions introducing them to the offices of Housing and Residence Life, Student Life, the Student Success Center, and Financial Aid.

With the help of orientation leaders, new students were able to get acquainted with each other while getting familiar with the campus.

“It really sets the tone for students starting out their college experience here,” said Libby Field, first-year experience coordinator. “It welcomes them to campus, Allows them to meet different offices on campus, and get a feel and a sense of belonging for the next few years here at the W.”

Wednesday, June 15th, freshman students will step onto campus for their orientation.

There will be two more orientations in July (July 12th for transfer students and 13th for incoming freshmen) and an August 2nd orientation combining freshman and transfer students.