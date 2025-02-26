New text scam proclaims fake toll bills across the region

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The weather is getting nicer and many may be taking a vacation soon. Maybe a vacation that requires you to pay a toll by traveling.

But be careful, a new scam is circling the region where a number texts your phone saying you have an unpaid toll bill, often with a link to pay the toll.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore said this is just another way predators are trying to scam you out of your money, and his advice is do not respond.

“One thing that you can always be sure of, they’re trying to get you to respond so they can get information from you. I know that usually we’re very trusting of most folks, and if someone tells us something, we think maybe they’re telling the truth, but this isn’t a case. My advice is do not respond to any of them. Never respond to anything like that,” said David.

If you are ever unsure if something is a scam, please contact law enforcement.

