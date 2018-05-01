New trial denied for attempted murder, armed robbery case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man will not get a new trial on attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

Cedric Young is currently serving a 50 year prison term for the January 2015 robbery of a Starkville convenience store.

During that holdup Young shot the store clerk.

The state court of appeals Tuesday denied Young’s appeal which claimed a juror was improperly disqualified from the deliberation.

The justices also rejected a claim that Young’s lawyer did not do enough to defend him.