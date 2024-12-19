New Truck stop Casino now open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Louisville will have a new choice on where to fuel up and take a gamble on winning cash.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians opened Crystal Sky this morning, December 19, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
This 18-square-foot facility will have a store and a restaurant.
There are 150 slot machines and a Sportsbook lounge inside.
There are also fueling stations for commercial and passenger vehicles.
The travel plaza was built with a $25 million price tag.
It is located on 18 acres of tribal land in Louisville and is expected to create about 100 jobs.