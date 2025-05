New WCBI Teacher of The Month Announcement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We want to congratulate WCBI’s Teacher of the Month for April, Tracie Fox, a fifth-grade teacher at Overstreet Elementary in Starkville.

Mrs. Fox will receive a $50 gift card from our sponsor, Food Giant.

The school year is winding down, so nominate your favorite teacher now at wcbi.com/contests.

A teacher already been nominated is eligible to win until the school year’s end.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.