New Year, new chilly temperatures!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler temperatures and sunshine ring in the new year! Overnight lows will quickly drop to at freezing or near freezing over the next few mornings. Make sure to grab the jacket!

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Happy New Year! Today, expect lots of sunshine and a generally cool afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s!

TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky and a calm wind will be apparent throughout the evening. By tonight, our temperatures will take a tumble into the upper 20s tonight, bringing in the chance to see some frost waking up Thursday. That being said, you may want to bring in any sensitive plants or outdoors pets!

REST OF THE WEEK: We will stay in this “mild afternoon, chilly night” pattern for the rest of the week with dry weather. Rain chances will return Sunday as a cold front will begin to move through Northeast Mississippi.