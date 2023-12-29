New Year will usher in new county officials in Mississippi

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Year will mean new county government administrations across Mississippi.

November’s elections will mean some new faces will be joining returning office holders in county courthouses.

On Thursday 17 of those officials took the oath of office at the Noxubee County Courthouse in Macon.

Senior Chancery Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis handled the swearing-in duties.

Most of the elected leaders in Noxubee County are returning to offices they know, but there are 2 new faces, Southern District Constable Tedrick Liddell, and District 4 Supervisor Christopher Mayberry, who is excited about the work ahead of him.

“It’s about bringing industry in; supporting the schools, making sure your school stays on the correct level. That’s going to help them get the grades up. It’s control of the finances coming into the community, and that’s what we need.”

Those returning and new supervisors will be having their first board meeting next week.