New Year’s Eve preparations underway for local businesses in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -The All America City is gearing up for a huge New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Part of Main Street downtown is already blocked off in Tupelo, as crews set up a stage for live music for the 2026 New Year’s Eve Party.

The event begins at six pm tomorrow at Fairpark with a KIDS Fest. Then, after a KIDS Fest fireworks show, there are more bands at Fairpark. For adults, there is a DJ, followed by live music at the Main Street Stage, all starting at 6. It all concludes with a ball drop and a fireworks show at Fairpark.

It takes a lot of coordination and work among various city departments to pull it all off. And for nearby restaurants such as Loco Taco, it is a chance to bring in big crowds.

“It means a lot. We will have space heaters outside. We know it will be cold, but people still want to come and celebrate, and that means a lot knowing they want to come out here and hang out with us,” said Loco Taco’s General Manager, Luis Sosa.

Loco Taco Downtown will have extended hours on New Year’s Eve. Remember, while there will be street closures, ample parking will be available on nearby side streets. For more information, go to our website at wcbi.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.