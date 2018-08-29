New York Democratic primary debate between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon – live updates

Pre-debate tussle over room temperature

Before the real debate begins, the two campaigns are arguing over what temperature the debate room should be.

Nixon’s team requested that the temperature in the room where the debate is being held at Hofstra University be set at 76 degrees. Cuomo is notorious for preferring an extremely cold environment during his public appearances.

- Advertisement -

Senior Nixon campaign adviser Rebecca Katz wrote in an email to debate organizer WCBS-TV saying that “notoriously sexist when it comes to temperature, so we just want to make sure we’re all on the same page here.”

It is a well-documented practice for offices to lower temperatures for the comfort of men in suits, while women in lighter outfits are left out in the cold.

Cuomo’s campaign team told CNN that it had not made any temperature-related requests.

“Unlike Cynthia Nixon, the governor has more important things to focus on than the temperature of a room,” said campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith.

The respective campaigns jumped into the debate on Twitter.

Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to Cuomo, tweeted a picture of Cuomo’s dog, Captain, lying down on a pile of ice. DeRosa captioned the picture: “Captain recovering from attending debate prep in Team Nixon’s preferred temperature.”

L. Joy Williams, a senior adviser to Nixon’s campaign, suggested that the request might be strategic. “Maybe you say 76 degrees and get 65 degrees instead of freezing at 50,” she tweeted.