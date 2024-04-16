New York Liberty select Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter with 23rd pick in WNBA Draft

Mississippi State center Jessika Carter was selected by the New York Liberty with the 23rd pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Carter, a three-time All-SEC selection, is the program’s all-time leader in games played (151). She averaged just under 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game in her fifth and final season for the Bulldogs this year.

Carter is the third player in program history to surpass 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.