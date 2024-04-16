New York Liberty select Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis with 11th overall pick in WNBA Draft

Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis was selected by the New York Liberty 11th overall in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

After three seasons with Arkansas, Davis thrived in her two years with the Rebels. She was instrumental in her team’s Sweet 16 run in 2022-23 and earned All-SEC First Team honors this year after averaging 14 points per contest. She averaged 16 points per SEC game and shot 45.8% from the field in those games.

Davis is the seventh Rebel drafted in program history.