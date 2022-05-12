NEWMS recognizes women who are making a difference

"Women of Distinction" awards ceremony honors trailblazers

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Women who are making a positive impact on their communities were recognized today in Tupelo.

New Expectations for Women in Mississippi, also known as NEW MS, held its “Women of Distinction” Awards at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center.

Five women and one organization were recognized for their efforts , with various non profit groups throughout the region.

Vice Chairman Demetra Sherer says this year’s winners of the “Women of Distinction” awards go above and beyond to help others.

” And we want to recognize them for the impact they are making , sometimes, these are our unsung heroes, they don’t have the big titles, they don’t get a lot of recognition, so this is one way we can give back to our unsung heroes and show them we appreciate them and we see them and what they’re doing to better our community,” said Demetra Sherer, vice chairman with NEWMS.

NEWMS equips and inspires women to attain their full potential through leadership development, economic self sufficiency and educational opportunities. This years honorees were; Blakley Young, Carolyn Green, Kristy Ivancic, Staci Bevill, and Martha Swindle. Alpha Kappa Alpha was the organization honored this year.