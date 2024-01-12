Next couple of weathermakers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the week with showers, storms, and a severe weather threat. Weekend will give us all a quick breather to refocus on the second major system bringing in dangerously cold temperatures and potentially wintry conditions.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Filling in the heavier cloud coverage tonight, with a few showers possible ahead of the main line. Temperatures will be nearly mild, only falling into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Ending our week with a literal bang, as showers and storms move through Mississippi. A quick-moving line of showers and storms will push through the area Friday morning, bringing high wind gusts and tornado potential. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in the strongest parts of the line. Areas of rotation are possible too. The most likely time frame to see this type of weather will be from roughly 6 AM to early lunchtime. The afternoon looks dry with some clearing, though westerly wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are still possible. High temperatures will then reach the middle 60s. It is going to be a cold Friday night, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Calm and mostly clear. Temperatures will be a little chilly, only reaching into the middle to upper 40s. Cloud coverage will be returning Sunday, with the beginnings of the potential for wintry precipitation.

NEXT WEEK: For the most part, no major changes were made to the ongoing forecast. A shallow cold front will bring ARCTIC AIR to north Mississippi, as well as bring a chance for a mixed bag of precipitation. Models have slowed just a bit, so we’ve now included parts of Tuesday morning to see this mixed bag of precip. in addition to Monday. This remains a low-confidence forecast, so we urge our readers and viewers to keep checking back multiple times a day and through the weekend for any potential updates! Our highest confidence continues in the dangerously freezing temperatures throughout the first half of the week.