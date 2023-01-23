Next front puts the 20s on tap

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Another cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday helps keep highs around the 50s and puts lows into the upper 20s. Two potential rain chances roll through the region.

MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures climb to around 50 accompanied by partly cloudy skies. The stray shower cannot be ruled out, although skies should remain generally dry. Lows drop into the low 30s overnight.

TUESDAY: Highs climb slightly into the mid 50s ahead of Tuesday’s late-night front. A line of showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front as it moves through the area. Lows sit in the mid 40s overnight.