Next rain chance soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild afternoons will maintain for the next several days, but nights will become milder for a short bit. Next rain chance is on the way, followed by a blast of Arctic air.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect lows to dip into the 20s tonight. A mostly clear sky, but may have a few light, passing clouds.

THURSDAY: Winds are likely to come in from the West, this will allow for temps to become slightly warmer. Highs may reach the 60s for some across NE MS, as a mix of sunshine and light, high level cloud coverage continues.

FRIDAY: Dry conditions are expected most of the day, though moisture will be building back into Mississippi. Clouds will slowly increase quantity by the afternoon. Showers are likely to begin across some of our western counties by sunset and dinner to then become more widespread late Friday night.

WEEKEND: Overnight showers will continue to bring a decent chance for rain early in the day on Saturday. By lunch, most if not all the rain should be exiting southeast. Arctic air begins arriving on Sunday, where highs may struggle to get out of the 30s. Wind chills will likely be at or below freezing all day. Then, the REALLY cold stuff gets here early next week.