NFL Draft live blog, rounds 2-3

NFL Draft order for Rounds 2 and 3
Teams can still trade pick positions and are expected to, according to several mock drafts. Such trades would affect the order listed below. Here is the selection order heading into the second round of the NFL Draft tonight.
Draft order — Round 2
pick position (Overall pick)
- (33) Cleveland Browns
- (34) New York Giants
- (35) Cleveland Browns — from Houston Texans
- (36) Indianapolis Colts
- (37) Indianapolis Colts — from New York Jets
- (38) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- (39) Chicago Bears
- (40) Denver Broncos
- (41) Oakland Raiders
- (42) Miami Dolphins
- (43) New England Patriots — from San Francisco 49ers
- (44) Washington Redskins
- (45) Green Bay Packers
- (46) Cincinnati Bengals
- (47) Arizona Cardinals
- (48) Los Angeles Chargers
- (49) Indianapolis Colts — from New York Jets (through Seattle Seahawks)
- (50) Dallas Cowboys
- (51) Detroit Lions
- (52) Baltimore Ravens
- (53) Buffalo Bills
- (54) Kansas City Chiefs
- (55) Carolina Panthers
- (56) Buffalo Bills — from Los Angeles Rams
- (57) Tennesse Titans
- (58) Atlanta Falcons
- (59) San Francisco 49ers — from New Orleans Saints
- (60) Pittsburgh Steelers
- (61) Jacksonville Jaguars
- (62) Minnesota Vikings
- (63) New England Patriots
- (64) Cleveland Browns — from Philadelphia Eagles
Draft order — Round 3
- Advertisement -
pick position (Overall pick)
- (65) Buffalo Bills — from Cleveland Browns
- (66) New York Giants
- (67) Indianapolis Colts
- (68) Houston Texans
- (69) New York Giants — from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- (70) San Francisco 49ers — from Chicago Bears
- (71) Denver Broncos
- (72) New York Jets
- (73) Miami Dolphins
- (74) San Francisco 49ers
- (75) Oakland Raiders
- (76) Green Bay Packers
- (77) Cincinnati Bengals
- (78) Kansas City Chiefs — from Washington Redskins
- (79) Arizona Cardinals
- (80) Houston Texans — from Seattle Seahawks
- (81) Dallas Cowboys
- (82) Detroit Lions
- (83) Baltimore Ravens
- (84) Los Angeles Chargers
- (85) Carolina Panthers — from Buffalo Bills
- (86) Kansas City Chiefs
- (87) Los Angeles Rams
- (88) Carolina Panthers
- (89) Tennessee Titans
- (90) Atlanta Falcons
- (91) New Orleans Saints
- (92) Pittsburgh Steelers
- (93) Jacksonville Jaguars
- (94) Minnesota Vikings
- (95) New England Patriots
- (96) Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles
- (97) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
- (98) Houston Texans (Compensatory)
- (99) Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
- (100) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)