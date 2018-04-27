NFL Draft live blog, rounds 2-3

NFL Draft order for Rounds 2 and 3

Teams can still trade pick positions and are expected to, according to several mock drafts. Such trades would affect the order listed below. Here is the selection order heading into the second round of the NFL Draft tonight.

Draft order — Round 2

pick position (Overall pick)

(33) Cleveland Browns (34) New York Giants (35) Cleveland Browns — from Houston Texans (36) Indianapolis Colts (37) Indianapolis Colts — from New York Jets (38) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (39) Chicago Bears (40) Denver Broncos (41) Oakland Raiders (42) Miami Dolphins (43) New England Patriots — from San Francisco 49ers (44) Washington Redskins (45) Green Bay Packers (46) Cincinnati Bengals (47) Arizona Cardinals (48) Los Angeles Chargers (49) Indianapolis Colts — from New York Jets (through Seattle Seahawks) (50) Dallas Cowboys (51) Detroit Lions (52) Baltimore Ravens (53) Buffalo Bills (54) Kansas City Chiefs (55) Carolina Panthers (56) Buffalo Bills — from Los Angeles Rams (57) Tennesse Titans (58) Atlanta Falcons (59) San Francisco 49ers — from New Orleans Saints (60) Pittsburgh Steelers (61) Jacksonville Jaguars (62) Minnesota Vikings (63) New England Patriots (64) Cleveland Browns — from Philadelphia Eagles

Draft order — Round 3

- Advertisement -

pick position (Overall pick)