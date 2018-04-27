NFL Draft live blog, rounds 2-3

NFL Draft order for Rounds 2 and 3

Teams can still trade pick positions and are expected to, according to several mock drafts. Such trades would affect the order listed below. Here is the selection order heading into the second round of the NFL Draft tonight.

Draft order — Round 2

pick position (Overall pick)

  1. (33) Cleveland Browns
  2. (34) New York Giants
  3. (35) Cleveland Browns — from Houston Texans
  4. (36) Indianapolis Colts
  5. (37) Indianapolis Colts — from New York Jets
  6. (38) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  7. (39) Chicago Bears
  8. (40) Denver Broncos
  9. (41) Oakland Raiders
  10. (42) Miami Dolphins
  11. (43) New England Patriots — from San Francisco 49ers
  12. (44) Washington Redskins
  13. (45) Green Bay Packers
  14. (46) Cincinnati Bengals
  15. (47) Arizona Cardinals
  16. (48) Los Angeles Chargers
  17. (49) Indianapolis Colts — from New York Jets (through Seattle Seahawks)
  18. (50) Dallas Cowboys
  19. (51) Detroit Lions
  20. (52) Baltimore Ravens
  21. (53) Buffalo Bills
  22. (54) Kansas City Chiefs
  23. (55) Carolina Panthers
  24. (56) Buffalo Bills — from Los Angeles Rams
  25. (57) Tennesse Titans
  26. (58) Atlanta Falcons
  27. (59) San Francisco 49ers — from New Orleans Saints
  28. (60) Pittsburgh Steelers
  29. (61) Jacksonville Jaguars
  30. (62) Minnesota Vikings
  31. (63) New England Patriots
  32. (64) Cleveland Browns — from Philadelphia Eagles

Draft order — Round 3

pick position (Overall pick)

  1. (65) Buffalo Bills — from Cleveland Browns
  2. (66) New York Giants
  3. (67) Indianapolis Colts
  4. (68) Houston Texans
  5. (69) New York Giants — from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  6. (70) San Francisco 49ers — from Chicago Bears
  7. (71) Denver Broncos
  8. (72) New York Jets
  9. (73) Miami Dolphins
  10. (74) San Francisco 49ers
  11. (75) Oakland Raiders
  12. (76) Green Bay Packers
  13. (77) Cincinnati Bengals
  14. (78) Kansas City Chiefs — from Washington Redskins
  15. (79) Arizona Cardinals
  16. (80) Houston Texans — from Seattle Seahawks
  17. (81) Dallas Cowboys
  18. (82) Detroit Lions
  19. (83) Baltimore Ravens
  20. (84) Los Angeles Chargers
  21. (85) Carolina Panthers — from Buffalo Bills
  22. (86) Kansas City Chiefs
  23. (87) Los Angeles Rams
  24. (88) Carolina Panthers
  25. (89) Tennessee Titans
  26. (90) Atlanta Falcons
  27. (91) New Orleans Saints
  28. (92) Pittsburgh Steelers
  29. (93) Jacksonville Jaguars
  30. (94) Minnesota Vikings
  31. (95) New England Patriots
  32. (96) Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles
  33. (97) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
  34. (98) Houston Texans (Compensatory)
  35. (99) Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
  36. (100) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
