NFL invites all 32 teams to private workout for Colin Kaepernick

The NFL will hold a private workout for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta on Saturday, a league spokesman told CBS News in a statement. All 32 teams were invited to attend after several teams inquired about Kaepernick’s readiness to return to football after a near three-year absence.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016-2017 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick accused owners across the league of colluding to prevent him from signing with an NFL team.

- Advertisement -

The NFL spokesperson said league officials discussed potential steps for Kaepernick to resume his playing career. They said his legal representatives recently emphasized his willingness to work out for teams. ESPN first reported news of the private workout.

Trending News

In 2017, Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid filed a grievance against the league, alleging they remained unsigned because of collusion by owners following the kneeling protest. Reid would later sign with the Carolina Panthers the following year. In February, the NFL and lawyers for Kaepernick and Reid reached a private settlement for an undisclosed sum.

Colin Kaepernick drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2015. Justin K. Aller / Getty

Several teams across the league have lost their star quarterbacks to injury this year, including Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Newton of the Panthers, displaying an immediate need for a veteran quarterback.

In 68 career starts, Kaepernick has racked up 72 touchdown passes and 12,271 passing yards, along with 13 touchdown runs and 2,300 yards on the ground. He has a 4-2 record in the playoffs, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl and two NFC Conference games.