NFL owners approve sale of 10% of the New York Giants to Julia Koch and her family

WCBI News,
New York Giants Helmet

NEW YORK (AP) — Sources from Associated Press say that NFL owners voted to approve the sale of 10% of the New York Giants to Julia Koch and her family, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

The team announced after Goodell’s confirmation at the league’s annual fall owners meeting that the Koch family acquired a minority, non-controlling interest that “will further support the growth of the organization, deepen its community impact, and embrace future opportunities.”

The Mara and Tisch families remain the controlling owners, with the organization saying its leadership structure is unchanged. John Mara is president and CEO, while Steve Tisch is executive vice president and chairman of the board.

“It was clear during our discussions that Julia and her family understood the importance of this franchise to the Mara and Tisch families and the relationship we have with our fans and community,” said Mara, whose family has owned the team since its founding in 1925. “Our discussions were productive, and we are pleased to have them as a part of the New York Giants.”

Categories: Local News, National, State News
