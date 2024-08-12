NHHS will host remembrance moment honoring Abria Harris

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – New Hope High School students will have a remembrance moment on August 12, to honor Abria Harris.

18-year-old Harris lost her life on Saturday, August 10, from a single gunshot wound to the head.

At 9:20 a.m. students will meet at the New Hope High School flag pole to remember Harris.

Students and teachers are encouraged to wear purple.

The family is welcoming students to be at the flag pole Thursday morning for a balloon release to remember and memorialize Harris.

