Nice end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and dry conditions continue through the week. Our lack of rainfall is leading to worsening drought conditions, especially in our western counties. The good news is that we’ll have a chance to see some rain next week.

THURSDAY: After a cool start to the day, temperatures will climb into the upper-70’s this afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day – get outside and enjoy it!

FRIDAY: Copy and paste from Thursday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with highs in the low-80’s. Nice and sunny through the day!

WEEKEND: We’ll warm up slightly this weekend, with highs both days in the mid-80’s. No rain is expected this weekend – we’ll continue to have mostly sunny conditions. Nice weather for any outdoor plans!