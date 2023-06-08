Nice Friday before rain returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying hot for several more days! It’s summer in the South, what else would we expect? Rain chance dies out for Friday, but will make a quick return for the weekend and next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: More mild temperatures for the overnight hours. Lows tonight heading right back into the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will be sticking around into tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: End of the week, thank goodness! More hot high temperatures, staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s. After the passing cold front Thursday, conditions should be nice for the last day of the week. Sky coverage will start cloudy but will clear out by the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s.

WEEKEND: High temperatures staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s! Building in the cloud coverage and the rain chances through the weekend. Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy, with a current 30% chance for afternoon showers. Sunday has a higher chance of seeing more showers and possibly thunderstorms. Low temperatures will not be so low, only falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s.