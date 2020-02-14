Nice Saturday on tap

FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR THE LATEST RIVER LEVELS

SUMMARY: Great weather hangs on for Saturday after a chilly start. Mostly cloudy skies return Sunday and there could also be a few showers. Better rain chances will exist south of I-20.  Afternoon rain is possible Monday with more rain and thunder likely Tuesday.  Highs will be near 70 as we start next week but temperatures will cool back down to winter-like levels by Wednesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds become light.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder highs in the mid to upper 50s.  Weather looks great for baseball in Starkville and Oxford.  Winds become southeasterly between 5 and 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.  A 20% chance of showers.  Rainfall amounts mainly  less than 0.10″.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of afternoon showers. Highs near 70.  Lows near 60 Monday night.

TUESDAY: Areas of rain and thunder. The chance of rain is 80%.  Highs stay around 70.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder air returns. Highs may only top out in the upper 40s.  Some rain or showers are possible.  Lows fall back into the 30s.

