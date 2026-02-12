Nice Thursday Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll be staying mostly dry to end the work week, but rain and storm chances creep back into the forecast as we head into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Chilly temperatures in the morning will give way to more mild temperatures during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60’s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It’ll feel warmer than yesterday since we won’t have the heavy cloud cover.

FRIDAY: Clouds will build in through the day on Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-60’s. We’ll be rain-free during the day, but a few light showers will be possible Friday night.

WEEKEND: A low pressure system will develop and move through our area this weekend. This will bring rain and thunderstorms back to NE Mississippi & W Alabama, especially Saturday evening through Sunday morning. However, rain will be possible through the entire weekend. High temperatures will be in the low-70’s both days.