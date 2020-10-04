Nice weather continues for now, watching the tropics closely

Pleasantly quiet weather is here to stay for the next several days. Temperatures will slowly climb closer to normal by the middle of the week with highs back into the low 80s. We’ll stay dry through at least Thursday, but a tropical system could bring showers by Friday and the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another cool, calm, and quiet night. Plenty of starry sky with just a few high clouds passing by. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Most of this week will feature partly cloudy skies with highs back into the low and mid 80s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances remain at zero through Thursday.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: With hurricane season continuing, we’ll be watching a disturbance in the Caribbean carefully. Depending on the exact path of this storm, we could see some rain by Friday and Saturday. There’s still a lot of time for things to change, so we’ll have to continue to tweak the forecast. For now, prepare for some rain on Friday and Saturday.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram