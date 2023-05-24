Nice Weather to End the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rest of the week will be mainly dry, aside from the chance of showers on Saturday. Even then, rain chances are low.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Calm winds.

THURSDAY: Gorgeous! 10/10 weather for late-May. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. A north-northeast breeze will keep humidity low, too!

FRIDAY: Another nice day. Highs in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. A front will sag southward through the region during the day, and I can’t rule out a few showers in parts of northwest AL and northeast MS Friday night.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: As a low-pressure system develops along the east coast, extra clouds and a few showers are possible in our area. There is still some uncertainty with the evolution of this system, so I have kept rain chances low at only 10%. Regardless, it won’t be a washout! Sunday and Monday both look dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for your Memorial Day activities!