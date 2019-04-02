Nice Wednesday, Thursday Storms

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly. Another night with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 is on track.

WEDNESDAY: Look for lots of morning sun followed by increasing high cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures should warm back up into the lower 70s. Southeasterly winds develop between 5 and 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s to around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and storms. Some storms may be severe with large hail being the primary threat; however, the majority of storms will probably stay below severe limits. Highs top out in the 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: While a few showers and storms are possible the overall coverage should be on the low end of the spectrum. We’re keeping a 30% chance of rain going both days. Mild 70s are likely Friday with highs around 80 Saturday.

SUNDAY: Additional clusters of showers and storms are likely. Once again some could be strong to severe so we’ll have to keep on watching how things develop. Mild highs around 80 are likely.

