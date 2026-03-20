Nice Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Really beautiful conditions in store for the end of the week and the weekend. Get out and enjoy it!

FRIDAY: The first day of Spring is bringing warm and sunny weather. High temperatures will be in the lower-80’s, with mostly sunny conditions through the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will remain in the 70’s for much of the evening, before we drop into the 60’s and upper-50’s overnight. Calm, clear conditions last through the nighttime hours.

WEEKEND: It’ll be warm, nearing hot, with highs in the mid-80’s on both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will bring plenty of sunshine and no rain.