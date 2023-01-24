Nicholas Holliday officially takes seat on Aberdeen Board of Aldermen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – After three years of legal wrangling, Nicholas Holliday officially took his seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen.

In 2020, Holliday garnered 37 more votes than Robert Devaull to win the Ward One seat on the Board.

Devaull challenged the results in court, claiming improper campaigning by Holliday’s supporters and other voting irregularities.

Holliday took his seat, but a special judge ruled in favor of Devaull and called for a new election.

Devaull won the special election and took the Ward One seat in April of 2021.

Holliday challenged the judge’s ruling that called for the new election. And last September the State Supreme Court agreed, saying that the judge had no authority to order that election.

Devaull requested a rehearing. That was denied earlier this month.

Today, Holliday was sworn-in.

He thanked his supporters and said he just wants to get on with the work of bringing in new jobs and investment for Aberdeen and improving the quality of life for its residents.

“I had a lot of support, a lot of members that were waiting; a lot of people, a lot of citizens, and so I’m just here to say I’m thankful for God turning this thing around for me, and I plan on continuing the fight that I was fighting when I first came in office,” said Holliday.

Holliday’s term ends next year, but he said he is already planning to run for re-election.

